Hajj-Malik Williams Remains In Vegas, Signs As Undrafted Free Agent With Raiders
Former UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that is not where his journey ends. Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Williams received a call from the Las Vegas Raiders, who offered him a contract as an undrafted free agent. He will be attending training camp with the Raiders and will have an opportunity to earn a roster spot or a spot on their practice squad.
Williams was a surprise breakout star last season for the Rebels after being thrust into the starting job when expected starting quarterback Matthew Sluka abruptly exited the team due to a messy NIL dispute between the quarterback and the program. Nevertheless, his exit wasn't the disaster it appeared to be at the time because Williams had an outstanding season and filled in more than admirably. The Rebels went 8 - 3 with him under center and made it all the way to the Mountain West Conference Championship game before falling to the Boise State Broncos, who went on to play in the playoffs.
During this impressive run, Williams threw for 1,941 yards and rushed for an additional 851 yards. The dual-threat QB accounted for 28 TDs, with 19 coming through the air and nine coming on the ground.
Now he remains in Vegas to play for the Raiders, where he brings his unique skill set to a team with one of the worst QB depth charts in the league. They have Geno Smith, some failed experiments, and a handful of rookies competing for jobs to fill out the roster. If Williams plays like we saw him play at UNLV, there is no reason he can't compete for a job on that team.
