Jackson Woodard Reunited With UNLV Teammate Ricky White III In Seattle
Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, we learned that after going undrafted on Day 3, UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard was signed to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He joins his UNLV "brother" Ricky White III in Seattle, who they made the first Rebel drafted since 2010 in Round 7 on Saturday.
Woodard became a star at UNLV after transferring to the program from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Last season, he was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Despite not being drafted after earning the honor, he is not hanging his head. The instinctive tackling machine spoke about how excited he is to get an opportunity to earn a spot on the Seahawks roster.
“Winning teams get looked at more and get more opportunities to have players at the next level,” Woodard said. “That’s what we accomplished. I’m just so proud of all the guys that are going to get a chance at the next level ... It’s just a blessing. I’m excited to play at the next level. It’s been a dream of mine. I’m ready to go to work, get to be with my teammate Ricky White, which is going to be awesome. I talked to him (Saturday evening) and we just said, ‘We’re excited, but it’s time to go to work.’ It’s time to put our heads down and go earn it.”
He also reflected on his time at UNLV and his excitement about continuing his career with White III on his team.
“My two years at UNLV were phenomenal,” Woodard said. “All the teammates that I was able to play with for those two years will forever be family to me. We won a lot of ball games together, which was a lot of fun. I look at Vegas now as a second home... As soon as I came to UNLV, (White and I) automatically clicked. He’s someone that goes to work every day, that earns everything he’s gotten. He’s so deserving of getting drafted. I’m super excited to get another chance to play with him. He’s a brother of mine and we’re going to have a lot of fun together.”
