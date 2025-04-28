Seattle Seahawks Draft UNLV's Ricky White III In The Seventh Round
The third day of the 2025 NFL Draft took place on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On Saturday, with the 22nd pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III, making him the 238th player off the board and the first Rebel chosen since the 2010 NFL Draft. This was an amazing day for White III, who watched his dreams of being an NFL player come true, and an important day for the UNLV program.
The expectations are that White III will join the Seahawks and compete for a job on the wide receiver depth chart, likely slotting in behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the slot. Although if he were to outperform expectations, there is a chance they could move him around the formation, and that he could compete for Marquez Valdez-Scantling's starting job at some point. However, as a seventh-round pick, that is an unlikely outcome right out of the gate this summer. What is not unlikely is the thought that White III will earn a spot on the 53-man roster thanks to his special-teams acumen.
He brings elite special-teams traits with him from the Rebels to the NFL, which NFL teams highly covet in late-round selections. With White III being named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and bringing great versatility both on offense and special teams, we'd expect him to still be with the Seahawks when the team kicks off the regular season in September.
In a move that could turn die-hard Rebels fans into Seahawks fans, White III will also be reunited with former UNLV linebacker and reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Woodard in Seattle after the team signed him to a rookie contract following the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.
