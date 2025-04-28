Jackson Woodard Signs With Seattle Seahawks As Undrafted Free Agent
The 2025 NFL Draft took place this past week, starting on Thursday, April 24, and concluding on Saturday, April 26, at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While over 250 former student-athletes got to hear their names called on national television and live out their dreams of being drafted, that wasn't the case for all the deserving athletes who declared for this year's draft. However, not being drafted also isn't the end of the rookie for a young football player with dreams of making it into the league.
Many projected former UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard to be selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he did not end up hearing his name called. Nevertheless, he still earned himself an NFL contract when the Seattle Seahawks signed him to a rookie deal as an undrafted free agent not long after the conclusion of Day 3 of the draft.
This contract will allow him the opportunity to attend the Seahawks' training camp this summer and compete for a spot on the team's roster or practice squad. He will also be reunited with former Rebels teammate, wide receiver Ricky White III who Seattle selected with the 22nd pick in the seventh round on Saturday.
Woodard brings many impressive traits with him to Seattle, including elite instincts, leadership, and playmaking ability. His impressive play last season was enough to earn him the honor of being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
While he may not have walked the ideal path to get to where he is at, he will still be at rookie camp for the Seahawks, looking to earn himself a spot on the 53-man roster along with everyone else who was either drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent this past weekend. There is nothing that we saw out of him at UNLV that leads us to believe he won't outwork everyone on that field to earn himself an opportunity in the NFL.
Recommended Articles
Seattle Seahawks Draft UNLV's Ricky White III In The Seventh Round
UNLV Basketball Bolsters Roster With Addition Of UC Irvine Transfer Myles Che
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Land Kimani Hamilton Through Transfer Portal