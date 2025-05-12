UNLV Hustlin’ Rebels Secure Series Win Over Washington State
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team came out of the weekend with another Mountain West Conference series victory after a big win over the Washington State Cougars on Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field. The win allowed them to maintain their hold on fourth place in the Mountain West standings.
With the regular season wrapping up after next weekend, every win is huge right now. The Hustlin' Rebels' final Mountain West Conference series will kick off on Thursday, May 15, at home against the Air Force Falcons and finish on Saturday, May 17, when they will honor the team's 14 seniors.
The Rebels won Sunday's game by a score of 5 - 2, pulling away with a run in the eighth inning and a run in the ninth inning. The team saw Mikey Cruz Jr put together a four-hit day with four singles and scoring two runs. Dean Toigo extended his current hit streak to 17 games, going 1 for 5 and driving in an RBI. Brendan O'Sullivan had a two-hit day and drove in a runner on a sacrifice fly. Cole Koniarsky also chipped in on offense with a pair of doubles.
On the mound, Sam Simon earned the win after throwing seven innings and allowing just two earned runs on five hits. Alex Overbay was credited with the save after coming in in the ninth inning and striking out the side in order.
Head coach Stan Stolte spoke about the win following the game:
"Simon gave us a really good seven innings, and Dillow and Overbay took us home versus a very solid club. Cruz Jr. had a great day at the plate and we played a full nine innings of solid defense. Good series win on the road."
Recommended Articles
Alani Makihele Returns To UNLV Via Transfer Portal In 'Full-Circle' Moment
Seahawks GM Compares Ricky White III To NFL Great Donald Driver
UNLV Football Player Ben Christman's Cause Of Death Revealed
Former UNLV Star Jackson Woodard Claimed By Texans