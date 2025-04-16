Kaleo Ballungay Draws Interest From NFL Scouts At UNLV's First-Ever Pro Day
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 24 and conclude on April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The UNLV Rebels football program hasn't had a player selected in the NFL Draft since quarterback Derek Carr was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010. However, that trend is likely to change this year, with the Rebels having multiple NFL prospects who could potentially be drafted.
With the program growing and with some big-name prospects heading into this year's draft, UNLV held their first-ever Pro Day this spring. At least one scout from all 32 NFL teams showed up for the event. While the event was headlined by wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard, there were a handful of other Rebels who worked out for the scouts in hopes of living out their dreams and making an NFL roster next week whether the opportunity comes from being selected at the NFL Draft or being signed as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the draft.
One of those lesser-known players is tight end Kaleo Ballungay, who declared for the NFL Draft this offseason. The 6'7", 265-pound senior caught 17 passes for 152 yards, six touchdowns last season. Like many of the NFL hopeful Rebels, Ballungay's family showed up to the Pro Day to support him. In a program that is being built around family and community under head coach Dan Mullen, Baluugay's mother Cecily, was there to support her son and spoke to the media at his Pro Day about what this moment means to her, her son, and their family.
“It’s watching your kid's dreams come true," said Cecily Ballungay. "Unfolding right before their eyes, right before your eyes. Just making sure you’re supporting where their heads are at from when they were little all the way up to this very moment."
If Ballungay is selected in this year's draft, it will likely be on Day 3. Ballungay, his family, and the whole UNLV community will be watching intently on April 26 to see if his name is called and another Rebel is NFL-bound.
