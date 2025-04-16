UNLV Football Lands Former Four-Star Defender Tunmise Adeleye From Texas State
The UNLV Rebels football team acquired another player to their roster through the transfer portal. They added defensive end Tunmise Adeleye from the Texas State Bobcats. This is his fourth stop in four seasons after starting his college career with the Texas A&M Aggies for a year before joining the Michigan State Spartans for one season, then Texas State, and now UNLV.
Adeleye was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and was the 85th-ranked player in his 2021 class. However, heading into this season, he was ranked as a 3-star transfer and was the 99th-ranked defensive lineman in the portal. Over the course of his college career, he has underperformed, making just 21 career tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble. Lack of stability and scheme changes could have played a part in his lack of production because he does have talent, which is evident on film.
While it's unlikely that Adeleye will be an NFL prospect, he does bring athleticism, size, and coveted versatility to the Rebels' defense, which could see him play multiple roles. This is a guy who was once considered a likely NFL-bound player. If new head coach Dan Mullen and his staff can maximize Adeleye's potential, he could be a diamond in the rough and a sleeping giant. Listed at 6'4", 265 pounds, down from 295 pounds, we use the term giant quite literally.
This is another piece of the puzzle in Mullen's new-look roster and defense. This is a program on the upswing that will continue to garner attention from incoming freshman and transfers looking for a fresh start under leadership that they trust will maximize their upside and use them correctly. Adeleye could be another piece of the puzzle that helps them build into a perennial powerhouse in a Mountain West Conference that is going to be theirs for the taking in the coming seasons.
Recommended Articles
Hajj-Malik Williams Draws Attention From Scouts At UNLV's Pro Day
UNLV's Ricky White III Poised To End Program's 15-Year NFL Draft Drought
Top NFL Landing Spots For Former UNLV Stars Ricky White III & Jackson Woodard