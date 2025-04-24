UNLV Duo Set To End Draft Drought: Ricky White, Jackson Woodard Eye NFL Futures
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, April 24 at 8 PM EST and concludes on Saturday, April 26, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The UNLV Rebels are expected to have their first player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010, and there will more than likely be more than one Rebel drafted.
The two former UNLV stars most likely to hear their names called are wide receiver and current Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year Ricky White III and reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Woodard. Both players are coming off incredible seasons in Las Vegas. These are our final predictions of the exact spot each UNLV star will be selected in this years draft.
WR Ricky White III: Las Vegas Raiders
Round 6, Pick 215
After redeeming himself at his UNLV Pro Day after a poor performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, White climbs into the sixth round on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Everything about landing with the Raiders is perfect for White. They are thin at wide receiver, which presents a true opportunity for him to get on the field on offense early in his career, and they are a team that values and focuses on special teams. They had the second-ranked special teams in 2024, and their wide receiver depth chart consists of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Ramel Keyton. Also, White has recently expressed his desire to stay in Las Vegas and his love for the city.
LB Jackson Woodard: Los Angeles Chargers
Round 7, Pick 256
Late in the seventh round, the Chargers grab Woodard. He is the kind of player head coach Jim Harbaugh covets, and he fills a role that the Chargers need filled, allowing him to compete for a job this summer. The starting ILBs in Los Angeles are Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley, with little depth behind them. Perryman's injury history combined with little behind him provides an outstanding opportunity for Woodard.
Recommended Articles
UNLV's Ricky White Reignites NFL Hopes With Pro Day Surge
UNLV Football Mount Rushmore: Top Rebels Of All Time