UNLV Football Mount Rushmore: Top Rebels Of All Time
New UNLV Rebels' head football coach Dan Mullen is looking to build the program into a powerhouse in the Mountain West Conference. Something that it's never truly been. However, that doesn't mean they haven't had some great players throughout their history. We are going to take a look back at the four greatest players in UNLV history with our Mt. Rushmore of Rebels football players.
QB Randall Cunningham
While this list isn't necessarily in any specific order, he would be No. 1 if it were. The star quarterback stands out as the greatest player in school history and went on to have a legendary career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles after his days with the Rebels from 1982 to 1984. Cunningham was one of the first true dual-threat quarterbacks who had a cannon for an arm and could run like a running back. They called him the Ultimate Weapon, and he's still to this day the only football player to have their number retired at the school.
LB Adam Seward
Seward is the greatest defensive player in school history. He was with the team from 2001 to 2004 before moving on to play five seasons in the NFL. His 433 tackles are still a school record, however, it was his big plays and leadership that the fans remember him for.
CB Kevin Thomas
Thomas was a lockdown cornerback for the Rebels from 1998 to 2001. He's an all-time great and shut down half the field when he was out there for the Scarlet and Gray. The former All-American is still considered the greatest secondary player in school history.
RB Mike Thomas
Thomas was a human highlight reel who played two seasons at UNLV from 1973 to 1974. He was their only two-time First-Team All-American football player and shattered records after joining the Rebels. The team is yet to find a better running back over the past half-century.
