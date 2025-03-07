UNLV Rebels

UNLV Football Adds Veteran NFL Coach Paul Guenther to Dan Mullen’s Staff

Dan Mullen continues to round out his coaching staff by bringing in NFL veteran Paul Guenther to serve as the Associate Head Coach, Safeties.

Mark Morales-Smith

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther reacts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-13. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
New UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen has continued to fill out his coaching staff for the 2025 season. He has now brought in Paul Guenther, who has plenty of NFL experience under his belt as a defensive coach. His role will be as an associate head coach as well as overseeing the safeties. 

Paul Guenther NFL Career Breakdown

Guenther spent 21 seasons in the NFL wearing various hats with multiple teams as well as holding other college jobs. All of which are listed below. His most impressive run was as the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2014 to 2017, when he maintained a top-five scoring defense in the league.

He will look to bring a ton of experience and expertise to a football program on the rise with a new but very capable regime already in place. This is a huge pickup for Mullen's coaching staff and another sign that this program is heading in the right direction. It shows why the Mountain West Conference was so eager to keep them on board and have them lead the conference into the future and why the Pac 12 wanted them to move up to D1 and join their conference. With Boise State, among other programs now moving up to the D1 level, UNLV has a rare opportunity to become one of if not the top DII program in the country if this new regime continues to build on the foundation that has been set for them. 

Current: UNLV – Associate Head Coach, Safeties

2024: Dallas Cowboys – Defensive Run Game Coordinator

2021: Minnesota Vikings – Senior Defensive Assistant Coach

2020: Las Vegas Raiders – Defensive Coordinator

2018-19: Oakland Raiders – Defensive Coordinator

2014-17: Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Coordinator

2012-13: Cincinnati Bengals – Linebackers

2011: Cincinnati Bengals – Assistant Defensive Backs & Assistant Special Teams

2006-10: Cincinnati Bengals – Assistant Linebackers & Assistant Special Teams

2004-05: Cincinnati Bengals – Staff Assistant Coach

2002-03: Washington Redskins – Offensive Assistant/Quality Control

1997-2000: Ursinus – Head Coach

1996: Ursinus – Assistant Coach

1994-95: Western Maryland – Assistant Coach

Mark Morales-Smith
