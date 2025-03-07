UNLV Football Adds Veteran NFL Coach Paul Guenther to Dan Mullen’s Staff
New UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen has continued to fill out his coaching staff for the 2025 season. He has now brought in Paul Guenther, who has plenty of NFL experience under his belt as a defensive coach. His role will be as an associate head coach as well as overseeing the safeties.
Paul Guenther NFL Career Breakdown
Guenther spent 21 seasons in the NFL wearing various hats with multiple teams as well as holding other college jobs. All of which are listed below. His most impressive run was as the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2014 to 2017, when he maintained a top-five scoring defense in the league.
He will look to bring a ton of experience and expertise to a football program on the rise with a new but very capable regime already in place. This is a huge pickup for Mullen's coaching staff and another sign that this program is heading in the right direction. It shows why the Mountain West Conference was so eager to keep them on board and have them lead the conference into the future and why the Pac 12 wanted them to move up to D1 and join their conference. With Boise State, among other programs now moving up to the D1 level, UNLV has a rare opportunity to become one of if not the top DII program in the country if this new regime continues to build on the foundation that has been set for them.
Current: UNLV – Associate Head Coach, Safeties
2024: Dallas Cowboys – Defensive Run Game Coordinator
2021: Minnesota Vikings – Senior Defensive Assistant Coach
2020: Las Vegas Raiders – Defensive Coordinator
2018-19: Oakland Raiders – Defensive Coordinator
2014-17: Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Coordinator
2012-13: Cincinnati Bengals – Linebackers
2011: Cincinnati Bengals – Assistant Defensive Backs & Assistant Special Teams
2006-10: Cincinnati Bengals – Assistant Linebackers & Assistant Special Teams
2004-05: Cincinnati Bengals – Staff Assistant Coach
2002-03: Washington Redskins – Offensive Assistant/Quality Control
1997-2000: Ursinus – Head Coach
1996: Ursinus – Assistant Coach
1994-95: Western Maryland – Assistant Coach
