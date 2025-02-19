UNLV Football Eyes 2025 Showdown with Boise State
There is one game that every UNLV Rebels football player, coach, and fan will be circling on the schedule for the 2025 season. That will be the game against the Boise State Broncos. Now that the dust has settled and we know that Boise State will be heading to the Pac-12 in 2026 and UNLV will remain loyal to the Mountain West Conference until at least 2032, this could be the Rebels' last shot to make a massive statement and topple the Broncos to capture a Mountain West Conference Championship. It won't be an easy task as Boise State has proven to be the class of the Mountain West not only winning the conference but earning a College Football Playoff bid in 2024.
There is no doubt that the future is bright for UNLV and there will be plenty of Mountain West Conference titles in their future after the pending realignment. However, it would mean something special to this program and everyone involved with it if they could win the Mountain West in 2025. Not only is Boise State leaving for the Pac-12, but fellow rivals San Diego State, Fresno State, and Colorado State will also be on their way out of the Mountain West with them. Next season will mean a little bit more to all of those teams who will take great pride in winning a conference title in the final season of this iteration of the Mountain West. Nevertheless, it will mean more to UNLV than any of those teams because they'll be the team who chose to stay behind and carry the torch into the future for the new-look Mountain West Conference.
2025 will be an emotional and exciting season for all of these rivals and we can't wait to see how it plays out. We'll break down the Rebels' matchup against all of these teams as soon as the NCAA and Mountain West Conference announce their conference schedule.
Recommended Articles
2025 Mountain West College Football Power Rankings
UNLV Football Stars Dominate Mountain West Awards