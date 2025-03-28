UNLV Football Quarterback Battle Begins: Alex Orji vs. Anthony Colandrea
With the UNLV Rebels football team now back at spring practice, it's time to start focusing on their new look roster. They have lost a ton of star power, like NFL-bound standouts wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard. However, they also lost their starting quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, who was a surprise breakout star last season after being thrust into the starting role. New head coach Dan Mullen will have to decide on a new quarterback based on how their new transfers perform in practice this offseason.
The two leading candidates for the starting job are Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea. These are two very different quarterbacks. Both scheme and gameplan could impact playing time in a major way. Orji is a dual-threat quarterback who transferred from the Michigan Wolverines, while Colandrea is more of a traditional pocket passing quarterback who transferred from the Virginia Cavaliers. This job is very much up for grabs, and it's anyone's guess who will ultimately end up winning the starting job as of now. Mullen spoke about what their plan is at the position.
"The thing I always look for in quarterbacks is the intangibles, and they both have it, their leadership and toughness," Mullen said. "(Colandrea and Orji) have slightly different skillsets. We're not going to specialize any of that right now. We're learning everything, and they're growing and developing. As we continue to go forward, we'll tailor things around the specific skillsets of each guy."
It sounds like this new regime has a game plan for picking a new quarterback and designing a system to fit their strengths. This is a camp battle that we will be following closely all spring and throughout the summer. It is sure to be an exciting fight between these two competitors who we expect to push each other to perform to the best of their abilities.
