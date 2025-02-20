UNLV Football Releases 2025 Schedule, Featuring Key Matchups Against UCLA & Boise State
UNLV football is gearing up for an exciting 2025 season following its second straight appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game and an end-of-season ranking within the top 25. The Rebels, now under the leadership of first-year head coach Dan Mullen, will face a competitive slate that kicks off with four non-conference matchups before diving into Mountain West play.
The Rebels open the season on August 30 with a road test against Sam Houston before returning to Allegiant Stadium on September 6 to host UCLA in just the third meeting between the programs. Idaho State follows with a visit to Las Vegas on September 13, while UNLV closes out non-conference play with its first-ever matchup against Miami (OH) on September 20.
Following an early bye week, the Rebels launch their Mountain West campaign on October 4 at Wyoming before returning home to face Air Force on October 11. One of the season’s most anticipated matchups takes place October 18, as UNLV heads to the blue turf to battle Boise State in their first regular-season trip to Idaho since 2016.
After a second bye, UNLV hosts New Mexico on November 1, then travels to Colorado State on November 8. The Rebels return home for back-to-back games against Utah State (November 15) and Hawai’i (November 22) as they look to defend the Golden Pineapple Trophy in the Ninth Island Showdown.
The regular season concludes with the highly anticipated Battle for the Fremont Cannon on November 29, as UNLV heads to Reno to take on in-state rival UNR in the 51st installment of the Silver State Series.
UNLV, which won 11 games last season—including its first bowl victory in 24 years—is eyeing a third consecutive Mountain West Championship Game appearance. The conference title game is set for Friday, December 5.
2025 UNLV Football Schedule
Aug. 30 – at Sam Houston
Sept. 6 – vs. UCLA
Sept. 13 – vs. Idaho State
Sept. 20 – at Miami (OH)
Sept. 27 – BYE
Oct. 4 – at Wyoming*
Oct. 11 – vs. Air Force*
Oct. 18 – at Boise State*
Oct. 25 – BYE
Nov. 1 – vs. New Mexico*
Nov. 8 – at Colorado State*
Nov. 15 – vs. Utah State*
Nov. 22 – vs. Hawai’i*
Nov. 29 – at UNR*
(*Dates subject to change | *Denotes Mountain West matchup)
Stay tuned for more updates as the Rebels prepare for an action-packed season!
