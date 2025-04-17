UNLV Football Sets New Program Record With 11 Players Named To 2025 NFF Hampshire Honor Society
The UNLV Rebels football program was bestowed with a major accomplishment this week. They had 11 players named as members of the 2025 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. This was a new record for the program, breaking the previous record of eight.
Qualifications to become a member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society:
- Holding at least a 3.2 grade point average
- Being a starter or a significant contributor for your program
- In your last year of eligibility at an NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I, Division II, Division III, or an NAIA college or university
- There is also an exception for graduated players who could return for one more year of athletic competition
UNLV's 2025 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society:
Wide Receiver Ricky White III
Linebacker Jackson Woodard
Tight End Kaleo Ballungay
Offensive Lineman Anton Ambuehl
Safety Jalen Catalon
Wide Receiver Jacob De Jesus
Defensive Lineman Jalen Dixon
Defensive Lineman Tatuo Martinson
Tight End Christian Moore
Long Snapper Walker Hardan
Punter Marshall Nichols
All of the student-athletes named exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and should be proud of their accomplishments both on the football field and in the classroom. The school takes great pride in having their student-athletes also perform outstandingly on a scholastic level.
This is an accomplishment that the school takes pride in and a trend that new head football coach Dan Mullen will look to continue as the leader of the Rebels program. Breaking the school record proves this was an incredible group that suited up for the Scarlet and Gray last season. They will look to build off this superb culture and hopefully break the record again in the near future.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Football Lands Former Four-Star Defender Tunmise Adeleye From Texas State
Hajj-Malik Williams Draws Attention From Scouts At UNLV's Pro Day
UNLV's Ricky White III Poised To End Program's 15-Year NFL Draft Drought