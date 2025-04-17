UNLV Rebels

UNLV Football Sets New Program Record With 11 Players Named To 2025 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

UNLV Football set a new program record with 11 players named to the 2025 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, recognizing their excellence on the field and in the classroom.

The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The UNLV Rebels football program was bestowed with a major accomplishment this week. They had 11 players named as members of the 2025 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. This was a new record for the program, breaking the previous record of eight.

Qualifications to become a member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society:

  • Holding at least a 3.2 grade point average 
  • Being a starter or a significant contributor for your program  
  • In your last year of eligibility at an NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I, Division II, Division III, or an NAIA college or university 
  • There is also an exception for graduated players who could return for one more year of athletic competition

UNLV's 2025 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society:

Wide Receiver Ricky White III

Linebacker Jackson Woodard

Tight End Kaleo Ballungay

Offensive Lineman Anton Ambuehl  

Safety Jalen Catalon 

Wide Receiver Jacob De Jesus

Defensive Lineman Jalen Dixon 

Defensive Lineman Tatuo Martinson

Tight End Christian Moore

Long Snapper Walker Hardan  

Punter Marshall Nichols

All of the student-athletes named exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and should be proud of their accomplishments both on the football field and in the classroom. The school takes great pride in having their student-athletes also perform outstandingly on a scholastic level.

This is an accomplishment that the school takes pride in and a trend that new head football coach Dan Mullen will look to continue as the leader of the Rebels program. Breaking the school record proves this was an incredible group that suited up for the Scarlet and Gray last season. They will look to build off this superb culture and hopefully break the record again in the near future.   

