UNLV Rebels: Defensive Spotlight Featuring Aamaris Brown, Marsel McDuffie, And More
The Rebels are heading into their Week 3 bye week with a 3 - 0 record coming off a huge win against the UCLA Bruins. While the defense has been very shaky at times, and that's putting it nicely, they have also improved each week. The stars on defense have also been winning them games with huge plays in key moments. It hasn't always been pretty, but they've gotten the job done. Being that there is no game this weekend due to their bye week, caused by the scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez and Bud Crawford superfight, we are going to take a look back on the first three games of the season and highlight some of their key contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive Back Aamaris Brown
Brown hasn't just been the best defensive player for the Rebels; he's been the best defensive player in the Mountain West Conference and one of the best defensive backs in the entire country. It's been big play after big play, including a game-changing pick-six against the Sam Houston Bearkats and a game-sealing interception against the Bruins. Through three games, he has 17 tackles (14 solo), three interceptions, two sacks, two pass deflections, and a touchdown. He has been a force to be reckoned with.
Linebacker Marsel McDuffie
McDuffie is living up to the offseason hype. So far this season, he has made 19 tackles (12 solo), has an interception, a sack, and a pass deflection. He was pegged as the leader in the middle of this defense, and he's done a great job so far, living up to the expectations. We don't expect him to slow down anytime soon. Beyond the stat sheet, he brings leadership and intangibles to this defense that are tough to measure.
Safety Jaheem Joseph
Joseph did most of his damage in his breakout game against UCLA. In that game, he had six tackles (three solo, a fumble recovery, and 0.5 sacks. He was a game-changer in the biggest game of the year. On the season, he has 13 tackles (10 solo) and a pass deflection to go along with his 0.5 sacks and fumble recovery. This is a player we touted as a potential breakout star in 2025, and he started to show why last weekend. Hopefully, he continues to build off that performance and becomes a star once the team starts Mountain West Play.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News