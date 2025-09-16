UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Named As Potential Candidate For Vacant Virginia Tech Hokies Job
Here we go again. Earlier this week, rumors began to swirl that UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen could be a candidate for the vacant UCLA Bruins' jobs, seemingly immediately after they fired now former head coach DeShaun Foster. The Virginia Tech Hokies also fired their head coach, Brent Pry, after the team lost to Old Dominion by a score of 45 - 26 to drop to 0 - 3. They will be looking for a new head coach following this season, and guess whose name is popping up again. That's right, you guessed it! Mullen, of course.
What we are quickly learning is that when any G4 job becomes available, Mullen's name is going to be near the top of the list as a potential candidate. With that said, teams can want Mullen, but that doesn't mean he wants to go anywhere, so there is no need for UNLV fans to panic every time his name is thrown out there because that's all that it is. People are just throwing his name out there. There have been any actual links between Mullen and any other team.
College Football HQ On SI's Take
"Mullen returned to the sideline at UNLV after three seasons at ESPN and still owns one of the best resumes on the market (that is if he even would leave UNLV). Mullen has 103 career wins across Mississippi State and Florida with three New Year's Six bowls and an SEC title game appearance. He signed a five-year deal in December 2024 worth a reported $17.5 million. Now, Mullen just got back into college football and while the Virginia Tech job is in a P4 conference, would he really leave after one season? He might opt to wait another cycle to see what's out there, but this is still a name that deserves consideration because if he decides to leave, it would be a great option for the Hokies."
This take is both fair and responsible. College Football HQ On SI makes it clear that Virginia Tech should be interested in Mullen, but that doesn't mean that Mullen will be interested in leaving UNLV to go to VT or anywhere else. Would Mullen be a great fit for Virginia Tech? Yes he would be. Is Virginia Tech a great fit for Mullen? We're not so sure about that.
