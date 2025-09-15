Four head coaches who should be candidates for Virginia Tech opening
Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry on Sept. 14 after an 0-3 start capped by a 45–26 home loss to Old Dominion. The school named offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery interim head coach while it begins a search to reset a program that has struggled to recapture its Frank Beamer-era standard. Pry finished 16–24 in four seasons and Tech trailed ODU 28–0 at halftime in the loss that precipitated the change.
The move came during a chaotic weekend nationally — UCLA also dismissed DeShaun Foster and installed Tim Skipper as interim — but Virginia Tech’s opening stands out. The Hokies host Wofford next before ACC play, and Montgomery is expected to steady operations while the administration evaluates its options. Below are four names who the Hokies should target.
Quick Note: UCLA also made an in-season move on Sept. 14, firing DeShaun Foster and naming Tim Skipper interim, so some of these coaches might hear from the Bruins program as well.
Shane Beamer, South Carolina head coach
Yea, you knew this one was coming. The fit is obvious: Beamer played at Virginia Tech, worked for his father in Blacksburg as associate head coach and running backs coach from 2011–15, and has since built a good program at South Carolina (despite the recent loss). He was extended through 2030 in January but has been tied to Tech for his in-state ties, staff familiarity and an identity Hokies fans understand. Practically, it would be expensive — his new deal includes a departing-coach buyout that began at $5 million and steps down annually — but the combination of alumni cachet and recent SEC success explains why he'll be mentioned until Tech hires someone else. If Virginia Tech wants an immediate culture and recruiting push, despite the price tag, he would be the best option.
Jamey Chadwell, Liberty head coach
Chadwell has been great at Liberty. He took Liberty to a 13–0 regular season and the Fiesta Bowl in his first year (2023) and has maintained high efficiency on offense. Liberty hired him on a seven-year deal averaging north of $4 million annually. He recruits the same footprint Tech needs to dominate and has proven he can build and sustain without blue-blood resources. Prying him away requires a competitive package and comfort that this is the Power-conference job he should take.
Bob Chesney, James Madison head coach
If Tech wants an ascendant, in-state program-builder with momentum, Chesney is the guy. In his first season at JMU (2024), he went 9–4 and won the Boca Raton Bowl after stepping in for Curt Cignetti, extending their rise into the FBS ranks. The contract terms at JMU are modest by Power-conference standards with his buyout in the low-seven figures, making him financially attainable. Chesney has turned every stop quickly (Assumption, Holy Cross, JMU) and his staff has already recruited Virginia well.
Dan Mullen, UNLV head coach
Mullen returned to the sideline at UNLV after three seasons at ESPN and still owns one of the best resumes on the market (that is if he even would leave UNLV). Mullen has 103 career wins across Mississippi State and Florida with three New Year's Six bowls and an SEC title game appearance. He signed a five-year deal in December 2024 worth a reported $17.5 million. Now, Mullen just got back into college football and while the Virginia Tech job is in a P4 conference, would he really leave after one season? He might opt to wait another cycle to see what's out there, but this is still a name that deserves consideration because if he decides to leave, it would be a great option for the Hokies.