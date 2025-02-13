UNLV Football Transfer Portal Update
The UNLV Rebels football program has put together a strong recruiting class this season, however, they were unable to bring in any student-athletes who were ranked higher than a three-star recruit. With that said, they did make some major pickups through the transfer portal. They've added three four-star players from Division 1 schools. These players will look to make an immediate impact at UNLV much like many of their top transfers did during last year's incredible run. Lets get to know the three new studs that the Rebels have added so far this offseason.
Running Back: Emeka Megwa, 6'0 - 213 lbs
Megwa transfers over from Oklahoma where he only managed one carry in two seasons due to significant knee injuries. He also spent his first year of college football red-shirted at Washington. The ultra-talented running back will look to get his once-promising career back on track at UNLV in 2025. This is an athlete who was an absolute stud during his high school days in Texas. During the recruitment process, he was considered a top 15-20 athlete in the entire country. That's at any position, not just running backs. Despite the projections of being a Power Four starter with a future of playing on Sundays, injuries have derailed his career. Nevertheless, he comes to Vegas as a high-upside back with stud potential who if he gets right can play an impactful every-down role in the offense.
Wide Receiver: Troy Omeire , 6'4 - 220 lbs
The Rebels have a lot of talent to replace at wide receiver in 2025 and this is an incredible start. They snagged Omeire out of the portal from Arizona State. Prior to playing at ASU, he started his career as a Texas Longhorn. Unfortunately, after being in line for significant usage in 2024, his season was sent into a spiral due to a foot injury that hindered him for almost the entire season. He will look to get a fresh start in 2025 with UNLV and has all the physical gifts to be an elite Mountain West wide receiver. It will be on this new coaching staff to help him put it all together and place him in a position to be successful based on his impressive tools and skill set.
Edge Rusher: Chief Borders, 6'4 - 245 lbs
Borders has the tools but has struggled find his footing throughout his college career. He transfers over from Pitt, but also spent time at both Nebraska and Florida. The coaching staff at UNLV will look to unlock the ability he flashed that made him a four-star recruit. If they can, he could be a major impact player for their defensive front.
More UNLV Football News
UNLV Football Secures Former Oklahoma RB Emeka Megwa Through Transfer Portal
Two UNLV Rebels Named to ESPN’s Top 100 College Football Players for 2024-25 Season