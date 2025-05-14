UNLV’s Amy Bush-Herzer Named To WGCA National Coach Of The Year Watch List
On Tuesday, the watch list for the 2024-25 Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride, the WGCA was announced. The award is recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women's collegiate golf. With the UNLV Rebels women's golf team about to compete in the NCAA National Championships, Amy Bush-Herzer has made the prestigious list and is a contender to win the award. The award winner will be announced following the conclusion of the NCAA Championships, which will take place from May 16 to May 21, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
This is Bush-Herzer's 14th year as the head coach at UNLV and their first National Championship appearance since 2015. She has already won her fourth Mountain West Coach of the Year award in her career for her performance this season.
Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List:
Kalen Anderson, University of South Carolina
Amy Bond, Florida State University
Mimi Burke, Georgia Southern University
Stew Burke, Kansas State University
Amy Bush-Herzer, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Diana Cantu, University of Tennessee
Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State University
Emily Fletcher, Northwestern University
Emily Glaser, University of Florida
Kory Henkes, University of Mississippi
Kathryn Hosch, California State University, Fullerton
Laura Ianello, University of Texas
Lindsay Kuhle, University of Kansas
Angie Larkin, Texas Christian University
Kim Lewellen, Wake Forest University
Aimee Neff, University of North Carolina
Derek Radley, University of Oregon
Garrett Runion, Louisiana State University
Ria Scott, University of Virginia
Justin Silverstein, University of Southern California
Stacy Slobodnik Stoll, Michigan State University
Lisa Strom, The Ohio State University
Shauna Taylor, University of Arkansas
Anne Walker, Stanford University
