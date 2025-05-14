UNLV Rebels

UNLV’s Amy Bush-Herzer Named To WGCA National Coach Of The Year Watch List

With UNLV women's golf heading to nationals for the first time since 2015, head coach Amy Bush-Herzer has earned a spot on the prestigious WGCA National Coach of the Year watch list.

Mark Morales-Smith

Amy Bush-Herzer
Amy Bush-Herzer / UNLV Athletics

On Tuesday, the watch list for the 2024-25 Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride, the WGCA was announced. The award is recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women's collegiate golf. With the UNLV Rebels women's golf team about to compete in the NCAA National Championships, Amy Bush-Herzer has made the prestigious list and is a contender to win the award. The award winner will be announced following the conclusion of the NCAA Championships, which will take place from May 16 to May 21, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

This is Bush-Herzer's 14th year as the head coach at UNLV and their first National Championship appearance since 2015. She has already won her fourth Mountain West Coach of the Year award in her career for her performance this season. 

Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List:

Kalen Anderson, University of South Carolina

Amy Bond, Florida State University

Mimi Burke, Georgia Southern University

Stew Burke, Kansas State University

Amy Bush-Herzer, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Diana Cantu, University of Tennessee

Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State University

Emily Fletcher, Northwestern University

Emily Glaser, University of Florida

Kory Henkes, University of Mississippi

Kathryn Hosch, California State University, Fullerton

Laura Ianello, University of Texas

Lindsay Kuhle, University of Kansas

Angie Larkin, Texas Christian University

Kim Lewellen, Wake Forest University

Aimee Neff, University of North Carolina

Derek Radley, University of Oregon

Garrett Runion, Louisiana State University

Ria Scott, University of Virginia

Justin Silverstein, University of Southern California

Stacy Slobodnik Stoll, Michigan State University

Lisa Strom, The Ohio State University

Shauna Taylor, University of Arkansas

Anne Walker, Stanford University

