UNLV Women’s Golf Team Poised For First NCAA Championship Appearance Since 2015
For the first time since 2015, the UNLV Rebels women's golf team will be heading to nationals to compete for an NCAA Championship. The tournament kicks off on Friday, May 16, and the women of the UNLV golf team are ready to roll and believe that they can win the whole thing.
Senior star Mayumi Umezu spoke about this whole experience and what has made this team's run special. “It didn’t sink in for while because we haven’t done it in such a long time," Umezu said. “I feel like our results just show that you know determination and hard work can really get you far places and good teammates, good teamwork it all just comes together."
The Rebels' head coach Amy Bush-Herzer has earned of coach of the year considerations for the success her team has had this year. She also spoke about this incredible run that UNLV has been on. “We had all these runner up finishes and you know you see it on paper and you’re starting to see something special is happening," Bush-Herzer said. “I say this over and over again, I couldn't be this successful without Las Vegas and this community... This past year we’ve been able to open up an indoor facility for these student athletes and they finally feel like they have a home.”
This will be a monumental weekend for these student-athletes who will look to bring a National Championship back to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the scarlet and gray. The event will take place from May 16 to May 21, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
