UNLV’s Caden Fioroni Named to Prestigious Haskins Award Watch List
UNLV Rebels men's golfer Caden Fioroni has been named to the 2024-2025 Haskins Award presented by Stifel First Spring Watch List. The announcement was made by the Haskins Foundation on Monday.
The award is given to the best collegiate golfer in the United States of America. The award was first introduced in 1971 and is the oldest award given out in college golf. It was named after golf legend Fred Haskins and is voted on by players, coaches, golf SIDs, and select golf media.
Fioroni has been the standout golfer for the Rebels this season. He has a team-best 70.80 scoring average this season, leading UNLV to team victories. This season, he has already posted three top-10 finishes, including a win at Southern Highlands Collegiate.
The senior becomes the third golfer the UNLV program has had to make this list. However, he is no stranger to these lists as he been on the award's 2023-2024 Preseason Watch List and 2022 Final Fall Watch List. We will continue to follow his progress throughout the season as he continues his push for the prestigious Haskins Award which is often referred to as the Heisman Trophy of golf. Bringing home the trophy to Vegas would be a major accomplishment for both Fioroni and the UNLV golf program.
Full Haskins Award First Spring Watch List
Carson Bacha, Auburn
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
Caden Fioroni, UNLV
David Ford, North Carolina
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Ben James, Virginia
Sergio Jimenez, Utah
Algo Kleen, LSU
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Arni Sveinsson, LSU
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston
