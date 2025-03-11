UNLV Rebels

UNLV’s Caden Fioroni Named to Prestigious Haskins Award Watch List

UNLV Rebels men's golfer Caden Fioroni has been named to the 2024-2025 Haskins Award presented by Stifel First Spring Watch List. T

Fred Haskins Watch Caden Fioroni
Fred Haskins Watch Caden Fioroni / UNLV Athletics

UNLV Rebels men's golfer Caden Fioroni has been named to the 2024-2025 Haskins Award presented by Stifel First Spring Watch List. The announcement was made by the Haskins Foundation on Monday.

The award is given to the best collegiate golfer in the United States of America. The award was first introduced in 1971 and is the oldest award given out in college golf. It was named after golf legend Fred Haskins and is voted on by players, coaches, golf SIDs, and select golf media.

Fioroni has been the standout golfer for the Rebels this season. He has a team-best 70.80 scoring average this season, leading UNLV to team victories. This season, he has already posted three top-10 finishes, including a win at Southern Highlands Collegiate. 

The senior becomes the third golfer the UNLV program has had to make this list. However, he is no stranger to these lists as he been on the award's 2023-2024 Preseason Watch List and 2022 Final Fall Watch List. We will continue to follow his progress throughout the season as he continues his push for the prestigious Haskins Award which is often referred to as the Heisman Trophy of golf. Bringing home the trophy to Vegas would be a major accomplishment for both Fioroni and the UNLV golf program.   

Full Haskins Award First Spring Watch List

Carson Bacha, Auburn

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

Caden Fioroni, UNLV

David Ford, North Carolina

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Ben James, Virginia

Sergio Jimenez, Utah

Algo Kleen, LSU

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Arni Sveinsson, LSU

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

