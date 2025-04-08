UNLV Senior Mayumi Umezu Named Mountain West Women's Golfer Of The Week
UNLV Rebels women's golfer Mayumi Umezu was named the Mountain West Conference Women's Golfer of the Week on Monday. This is the fourth time a member of the Rebels golf team has earned a Mountain West Conference weekly award this season and is the first Mountain West Conference weekly award that Umezu has earned in her career. It was a great week for her to close out her final regular season with the Rebels.
Umezu is a senior student-athlete from Waimea, Hawaii, who played her high school golf at Club Med Academies in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was a medalist on the Florida Junior Tour and South Florida PGA Junior Tour in 2021 and a runner-up at the Florida State Girls Junior Amateur in 2019 when in high school. After concluding her high school career, she then attended the University of Hawaii, where she was an All-Big West selection and ranked second on her team as a sophomore. She transferred to UNLV as a junior and found success in the Mountain West Conference, leading up to this award in her final regular season week with the program.
Last week, UNLV ended their season with a second-place finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. Umezu finished with a personal second-overall finish in the tournament. She shot a 1-under 215 for the tournament and with back-to-back par-or-better rounds after a second-round even-par 72 and final-round 2-under 70.
