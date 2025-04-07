Lindy La Rocque Shuts Down Rumors Of Departure, Reaffirms Commitment To UNLV
With all the success that UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque has had while with the program, there is always a ton of speculation on whether or not she might leave for a higher profile job each offseason. Despite a disappointing end to this past season with a stunning loss in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, the Lady Rebels were still dominant in conference play, winning another Mountain West Conference regular season title.
This was the first time since 2021 that UNLV failed to make the NCAA Tournament under La Rocque by securing the conference's automatic bid. In five seasons at UNLV, the program has had a record of 120-30 and has now won four consecutive Mountain West Conference regular-season titles. So it makes sense why some people might expect her to move on to a larger program in a bigger conference. However, as she has before, she shut down that speculation quickly on social media Monday, saying:
"The future at UNLV and our program winning championships are my top priorities. I couldn't be more excited to be here in Las Vegas focused on those things with my family. My staff and I are already working towards another championship. Go Rebels!"
The program that has been most rumored to pursue La Rocque has been the Arizona Wildcats. Desireé Reed-Francois is the Wildcats' athletic director and she previously held the same role at UNLV and was the athletic director who hired La Rocque to be the Lady Rebels' head coach prior to the 2020 - 2021 season. Because of the connection between the two, people have connected the dots, assuming that Reed-Francois could make the same mover and bring La Rocque to Arizona. However, that doesn't appear to be the case based on La Rocque's recent statement she posted on her social media which is great news for the Lady Rebels women's basketball program.
