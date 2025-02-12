UNLV Women's Golf Secures Second Place at San Diego State Classic
The UNLV women's golf team opened its spring season with an impressive second-place finish at the San Diego State Classic, held at The Heights Golf Club (Par 72, 6,356 yards). The Rebels were led by standout performances from seniors Toa Yokoyama and Mayumi Umezu, both securing top-10 finishes in the competitive field.
Yokoyama claimed third place with a 6-under 210, while Umezu tied for sixth at 4-under 212. Both players carded even-par 72s in the final round, joined by sophomore Zi Yu Foong, who also shot an even-par 72 on the day. Their consistent play helped propel the Rebels to a team score of +1, finishing just behind the tournament champions, No. 1-ranked Stanford.
Stanford dominated the event with a remarkable 31-under 833, and the Cardinal's Meja Ortengren secured individual medalist honors with a 15-under 201. UNLV was one of only three teams to have multiple players finish under par through 54 holes, with Georgia (+12) rounding out the top three.
UNLV’s depth was evident as all five team members placed in the top 35. Senior Hina Matsui finished tied for 21st at +6, senior McKenzi Hall took 33rd at +10, and Foong tied for 34th at +11.
The Rebels have now achieved four top-2 finishes in five tournaments during the 2024-25 season, including a victory at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in the fall. Additionally, UNLV has placed sixth or better in every event since the start of the fall schedule. Yokoyama’s third-place finish marks her fourth top-10 result of the season, which includes three top-5 performances.
Next, the Rebels will head to Peoria, Arizona, for the Westbrook Invitational hosted by Wisconsin from February 23-24, aiming to continue their strong form.
