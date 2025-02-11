How to Watch UNLV Lady Rebels Basketball vs. San Diego State
The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team is coming off a dominant 25-point win over New Mexico and now set their sights on San Diego State. It has been an incredible year thus far for the Lady Rebels of UNLV as they sit comfortably a top the Mountain West Conference. They will look to defend their home court for a second consecutive game and win their fourth in a row overall on Wednesday, this time against the Aztecs.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Info
Who: San Diego State Aztecs (17-8) (6-6 MWC) @ UNLV Lady Rebels (19-5) (11-1 MWC)
When: February 12, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM EST
Live Streaming: The Mountain West App
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Preview
San Diego State looked good against non-conference competition but has faltered since Mountain West Conference play began. The Lady Rebels should be considered comfortable favorites at home in this game. That doesn't mean they can overlook the Aztecs who still have plenty of talented players on their roster who are more than capable of stealing a game if their opponents don't play at their best. However, that's not what we expect will happen as we fully anticipate the Lady Rebels having their way with the Aztecs. This is a game that UNLV will look to make a statement in and show why they belong at the top of the standings.
UNLV Lady Rebels Players to Watch
Aaliyah Alexander will look to stay hot after leading the team in scoring in their last outing while missing just one shot. Kiara Jackson and Meadow Roland are both also coming off strong performances and look to keep that momentum going. UNLV has the superior roster and if their talented young players continue to play like they have been as of late they should roll the Aztecs on their way to potentially winning the Mountain West Conference in 2025.
More UNLV Athletics
UNLV Rebels vs. Air Force Falcons Free Live Stream: How to Watch Dedan Thomas Jr. Tonight, TV Schedule
UNLV Students Go Wild: Golden Knights Goals Fuel Golden Arches Frenzy
UNLV Lady Rebels Extend Mountain West Undefeated Streak with 70-61 Victory Over Colorado State