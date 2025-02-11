UNLV Rebels

How to Watch UNLV Lady Rebels Basketball vs. San Diego State

The Lady Rebels sit atop the Mountain West Conference with an 11-1 record and take on a conference opponent on Wednesday night.

Mark Morales-Smith

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque discusses a call with a referee during a women's basketball game against Colorado State University at Moby Arena, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque discusses a call with a referee during a women's basketball game against Colorado State University at Moby Arena, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo / Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team is coming off a dominant 25-point win over New Mexico and now set their sights on San Diego State. It has been an incredible year thus far for the Lady Rebels of UNLV as they sit comfortably a top the Mountain West Conference. They will look to defend their home court for a second consecutive game and win their fourth in a row overall on Wednesday, this time against the Aztecs.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Info

Who: San Diego State Aztecs (17-8) (6-6 MWC) @ UNLV Lady Rebels (19-5) (11-1 MWC)

When: February 12, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM EST

TV: The Mountain West Network 

Live Streaming: The Mountain West App

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Preview

San Diego State looked good against non-conference competition but has faltered since Mountain West Conference play began. The Lady Rebels should be considered comfortable favorites at home in this game. That doesn't mean they can overlook the Aztecs who still have plenty of talented players on their roster who are more than capable of stealing a game if their opponents don't play at their best. However, that's not what we expect will happen as we fully anticipate the Lady Rebels having their way with the Aztecs. This is a game that UNLV will look to make a statement in and show why they belong at the top of the standings.  

UNLV Lady Rebels Players to Watch

Aaliyah Alexander will look to stay hot after leading the team in scoring in their last outing while missing just one shot. Kiara Jackson and Meadow Roland are both also coming off strong performances and look to keep that momentum going. UNLV has the superior roster and if their talented young players continue to play like they have been as of late they should roll the Aztecs on their way to potentially winning the Mountain West Conference in 2025.   

More UNLV Athletics

UNLV Rebels vs. Air Force Falcons Free Live Stream: How to Watch Dedan Thomas Jr. Tonight, TV Schedule

UNLV Students Go Wild: Golden Knights Goals Fuel Golden Arches Frenzy

UNLV Lady Rebels Extend Mountain West Undefeated Streak with 70-61 Victory Over Colorado State

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.