Alabama Transfer Naas Cunningham Commits To UNLV Runnin' Rebels
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has brought in a big-name player through the transfer portal. Head coach Josh Pastner has received an inked commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide forward Naas Cunningham, who announced his decision to come to Vegas on Wednesday. He was a top prospect coming into college before redshirting with the Crimson Tide.
The young basketball star from West Orange, New Jersey, is high profile. He already has over 50,000 followers on Instagram and a deal with LeBron James's agency Klutch Sports, which he signed back in 2023. On the court, he's a 6'7, 175-pound stud. However, a back injury and illness led to inconsistency last season and kept him off the court, according to his former head coach at Alabama, Nate Oats back in February:
“When he’s at his peak, it looks like he should be an NBA player,” Oats said. “Can we get that every time or a lot more consistent than what it is? It’s hard for me to say right now just because he’s been out with illness and injuries so much. So right now we’re just trying to get him to continue to gain weight because he kind of lost a lot of what he gained when he got sick. So, kind of where that’s at... Great kid though, love him. Best teammate. Teammates love him. Coaches love him. Just gotta get him stronger, more consistent. His upside’s gotta show up more consistently.”
