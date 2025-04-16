Former UT Rio Grande Valley Sharpshooter Howie Fleming Jr. Commits To UNLV
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men’s basketball team has been rapidly filling out their roster utilizing the transfer portal over the past few weeks. New head coach Josh Pastner made another addition to his team on Tuesday, adding Howie Fleming Jr. Fleming Jr is a guard from Louisville, Kentucky, who is transferring from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. He's a 6'5", 210-pound wing who brings versatility and impressive shooting to the program. Pastner made the announcement of Fleming Jr's commitment on Tuesday:
"Howie is a versatile wing who will bring a dynamic presence to our team," Pastner said. "He is very efficient on offense and is a crafty scorer. He also has the ability to guard multiple positions on defense, making him valuable on both ends of the floor. We are very excited to welcome him to the Runnin' Rebel family."
Last season as a redshirt junior, Fleming Jr averaged 12.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game. His most impressive stat was his 56 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from beyond the three-point line. He also amassed five double-doubles and reached double figures in 20 games.
This is his fourth stop during his college career after starting out at Illinois State for his first two college seasons before transferring to Winthrop and then UTRGV. Throughout his journey, he has appeared in 95 games while making 65 starts.
Fleming Jr joins a growing list of players that Pastner has added to the roster since taking over a program that suffered significant losses to the transfer portal after the firing of former head coach Kevin Kruger. Not only did he manage to bring James Evans Jr and Jacob Bannarbie back from the transfer portal, but he also added Mason Abittan, Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, Al Green, Tyrin Jones, and Emmanuel Stephen. There could still be more additions before the transfer portal closes next week.
Recommended Articles
Louisiana Tech Sharpshooter Al Green Transfers To UNLV
UNLV Lands Illinois Transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn As Josh Pastner Reloads Roster
Lady Rebels Land Key Transfer As Mariah Elohim Joins UNLV From Fresno State