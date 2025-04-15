Lady Rebels Land Key Transfer As Mariah Elohim Joins UNLV From Fresno State
The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team got some tough news when their leading scorer from last season, Amarachi Kimpson, officially signed her commitment to the University of Miami Hurricanes this past weekend. However, they got some good news on Monday night when they received a signed commitment from Mariah Elohim. Elohim is joining the Lady Rebels through the transfer portal from Mountain West Conference rivals, the Fresno State Bulldogs. Head coach Lindy La Rocque made the announcement of Elohim's commitment on Monday:
"Mariah brings great experience and skill to our program," said La Rocque. "We are excited about her dynamic scoring ability and more than anything, she is all about winning! A perfect fit for our championship culture. We're thrilled to add Mariah and her family to Rebel Nation!"
Last season at Fresno State, she started 31 of 34 games and averaged 9.7 points per game, and was their second-leading scorer. She also recorded 1.6 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game. The newest Lady Rebs guard stands 5'10 and hails from Westlake, California. Prior to playing at Fresno State, she played at Long Island University, where she posted 15 double-digit scoring games and a career-high 30 points in a game.
She now brings her talents to Las Vegas, where she is expected to be a key piece of the UNLV offense under La Rocque as they try to get back to the top of the Mountain West Conference, win the Mountain West Conference Tournament, and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Elohim is another big addition to the Lady Rebels roster, but isn't the last. Look for La Rocque to make a few more moves to finalize the roster and once again build a powerhouse that will be a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain West.
