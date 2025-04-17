Josh Pastner Secures First High School Recruit For UNLV In Defensive Star Issac Williamson
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has been making roster additions at a rapid pace since new head coach Josh Pastner took over the program. They have been filling out their roster mostly through the transfer portal. However, their latest addition is a recruit straight out of high school. Freshman Issac Williamson has signed his commitment letter and will be playing for UNLV in the upcoming season. Pastner made the announcement on Wednesday.
"Issac is a tremendous addition to our program," Pastner said. "He is a winner, an exceptional defender, exemplifies toughness and competitive excellence, and consistently wins 50/50 balls. We are excited to welcome him to the Runnin' Rebel family and are looking forward to having him as part of our team."
Williamson is from Moreno Valley, California, and played his high school ball at Eastvale Roosevelt High School, where he led his team to a CIF State Open Division championship last season. During the school's championship run last year, he was named the 2024 All-CIF Southern Section Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the 2025 All-CIF Southern California team.
He is a 6'0", 165-pound guard with a strong defensive prowess and impressive shooting ability. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points per game and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. This is a player who fits the culture that Pastner is trying to build, and if all goes to plan, he'll be a key piece that UNLV can build around long term.
It's uncertain how much playing time he'll receive as a freshman, but there is always an opportunity to get playing time for players who bring toughness and elite defense when they are on the floor. This was a big signing for Pastner and the Rebels and potentially a sign of things to come when it comes to what kind of players the new head coach in Vegas is looking for while on the recruiting trail.
