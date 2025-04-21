Lady Rebels Add Rebounding Machine Ongolea Afu To Championship Roster
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has brought in another new player through the transfer portal. They have received a commitment from forward Ongolea Afu, who transfers over from the Murray State Racers. Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque made the announcement:
"Lea brings toughness and consistency to our program," said La Rocque. "We're excited about her relentless rebounding and her ability to produce offensively night in and night out—averaging a double-double speaks for itself. She embodies the hard-working, winning mindset that defines our championship culture. We're proud to welcome Lea and her family to Rebel Nation!"
Afu stands 5'11 and hails from Sandy, Utah, and attended Jordan High School before joining the Racers. During the junior's two seasons at Murray State, she averaged 12.5 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game. She averaged a double-double both years while playing for Murray State. As a freshman, she posted a line of 12.8 and 10.0 and followed it up with a line of 12.2 and 12.8 as a sophomore. Her 12.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore were good enough for third in the country.
She was one of the top stars of the NJCAA, being named the Region 2 MVP and being given Region 2 First-Team honors. She will now try to take her abilities to the next level and step up against Mountain West Conference competition.
Not only does she move to a tougher conference, but she joins a team with expectations of winning the conference. This is a big jump for Afu, who has shown that she has the talent to step her game up and help the Lady Rebels find their way back to the top of the Mountain West and into the NCAA Tournament.
