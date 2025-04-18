Lady Rebels Land Dynamic Forward Shelbee Brown In Transfer Portal Push
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team continues to add valuable pieces to their roster through the transfer portal. On Thursday, head coach Lindy La Rocque announced that the Lady Rebs had received a signed commitment from Shelbee Brown.
Brown transfers to UNLV from the Akron Zips. However, this is her fourth stop in her NCAA basketball career. Prior to going to Akron, she played one year for the Memphis Tigers and before that two seasons for the Northwest Florida Raiders. Last season, she stood out as a star for the Zips, leading the team with 14 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game. Her play was impressive enough to earn her All-MAC third-team honors.
The Rebels' newest forward comes from Memphis, Tennessee, and stands 5'11. Her athleticism and versatility bring exactly what head coach La Rocque needed to the team. "Shelbee brings incredible energy and versatility to our program," said La Rocque. "We're excited about her explosive athleticism and the impact she can make on both ends of the floor. More than anything, she's a competitor who plays to win—an ideal fit for our championship culture. We're thrilled to welcome Shelbee and her family to Rebel Nation!"
The team is now one step closer to completing their roster. A roster that they expect will be there in the end to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament this upcoming season, after a disappointing conclusion to their most recent Mountain West Tourney that left this squad shocked after their early exit, despite being the tourney favorites and Mountain West regular season champs. With the closing of the transfer portal rapidly approaching, we expect this flurry of moves by La Rocque to continue through the weekend.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Rebels Women's Golf Crowned 2025 Mountain West Champions
Josh Pastner Secures First High School Recruit For UNLV In Defensive Star Isaac Williamson
Kalleo Ballungay Draws Interest From NFL Scouts At UNLV's First-Ever Pro Day