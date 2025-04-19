VIDEO: College Football Playoff Committee Greeted by UNLV Marching Band at Circa Casino Meeting
Typically, when the College Football Playoff Committee arrives for a meeting, it’s in a routine and traditional manner. But not when they come to Las Vegas and not when Derek Stevens is involved.
Instead, when the CFP Committee arrived at the Stevens’ owned Circa Resort and Casino, they were greeted by the UNLV marching band. What would have been standard operating procedure for a meeting between business folks was more like a parade full of Pomp and Circumstance.
WATCH: Below video shows members of the CFP Committee pulling up to Circa in a large passenger van with the UNLV band playing music.
But that is to be expected whenever Stevens and Circa are involved. After all, they turned the downtown Vegas resort into THE destination for college football fans. Whether it’s hosting tailgate parties on Fremont Street or turning Stadium Swim, Circa’s outdoor sportsbook and pool/lounge area, into the headquarters for the LSU fanbase, Stevens makes it a mission to make the college football fan experience in Las Vegas unlike anywhere else in the country.
According to sources, the CFP Committee members were in Nevada to meet with Stevens and Circa’s Chief Operating Officer, David Rosborough. Back in January, the Committee announced that the 2027 College Football National Championship game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s the first time the game will be in Nevada.
Next year’s National Championship is in Miami, and last year’s game between Ohio State and Notre Dame was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. There are thirteen people on the committee who are responsible for seeding the twelve teams invited to the College Football Playoffs. 2024 was the first year the system included twelve teams. Before the expansion, the CFP Committee selected four teams to participate in the playoff series.
We’ll have to wait two seasons to see which teams make the Championship game in Las Vegas, but we know Stevens will see to it to make downtown Las Vegas the place to be, regardless of who is playing.
