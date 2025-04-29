UNLV Lady Rebels Land Elite Sharpshooter Destiney Leo From Transfer Portal
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has received another commitment from an important transfer portal player. On Monday, Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque announced that she had received a signed commitment from sharpshooter Destiney Leo. La Rocque spoke about Leo after bringing her to Vegas.
"Destiny is one of the best three-point shooters in the country," said La Rocque. "She's had a tremendous collegiate career so far, collecting just about every Horizon League award possible. She's a fierce competitor, an elite three level scorer, and a winner! Her tempo and ability to score in bunches fits our style and system perfectly. She brings talent and experience that will elevate our program to the next level. We're so excited to have her join our Lady Rebels family. Our fans are going to absolutely love watching her play!"
Leo hails from Willowick, Ohio, and has played the last five seasons with the Cleveland State Vikings. The 5'10" guard is a four-time All-Horizon League selection and holds the school record for three-pointers made with 329. She has quite a few trophies on her shelf, including the Horizon League Sixth Player of the Year as a freshman, Horizon League Player of the Year as a junior, and Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year this past season.
The Lady Rebels have had an outstanding offseason when it comes to the transfer portal. Leo is another addition that La Rocque hopes will become another key piece to their roster, and more specifically their offense as a guard who can get hot and change a game with her shooting. This roster is really coming together, and UNLV is looking like a team that can once again compete for a Mountain West Conference Championship this upcoming season.
