UNLV Runnin' Rebels Land Kimani Hamilton Through Transfer Portal
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels have added another player through the transfer portal. Kimani Hamilton is the newest member of the Rebels squad. New UNLV head coach Josh Pastner has made the transfer portal a major focal point when it comes to building out his roster the way he wants it to look. He is doing a great job recruiting through the portal too, because Hamilton reportedly also drew attention from the Cincinnati Bearcats, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, NC State Wolfpack, and the DePaul Demons.
Hamilton is a senior who transferred over from the High Point Panthers. He's a 6'7" forward from Clinton, Mississippi, and a former top-100 high school recruit. Originally, out of high school, he joined the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but eventually ended up transferring to High Point for an opportunity for more playing time.
In both seasons he played at High Point, Hamilton earned First-Team All-Big South Honors and last year led the Panthers to the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. he averaged 13.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
This is a potentially big addition for the Rebels, who have done a great job of filling out their frontcourt with transfer portal athletes. Along with Hamilton, Pastner has already added forward Naas Cunningham, forward Ladji Dembele, and center Emmanuel Stephen. We are inching closer to seeing what the final product of the program's offseason work will look like.
Recommended Articles
Alabama Transfer Naas Cunningham Commits To UNLV Runnin' Rebels
Ladji Dembele's Arrival At UNLV Adds Depth And A Familiar Last Name
UNLV Basketball Mount Rushmore: Top Runnin' Rebels Of All Time