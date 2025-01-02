UNLV Suffers a Significant Loss as Jett Elad Departs for Rutgers
UNLV football will feel the impact of losing standout safety Jett Elad, who transferred to Rutgers following an impressive 2024 campaign. Elad’s departure leaves a significant void in the Rebels’ secondary as they aim to build on a breakthrough season.
Elad, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario, joined UNLV in 2023 after stints at Ohio University and Garden City (Kan.) Community College. During his two seasons in Las Vegas, he established himself as a key defensive player, culminating in an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention in 2024.
In his standout 2024 season, Elad recorded 84 tackles, including five for a loss, along with an interception and six pass breakups. He consistently delivered against top competition, highlighted by an 11-tackle performance in UNLV’s 24-13 victory over California in the LA Bowl. Elad also made critical contributions against Power Four opponents, including six tackles in a 23-20 win over Kansas and 10 tackles in a narrow overtime loss to Syracuse. He additionally accumulated nine tackles in a 29-24 loss against eventual College Football Playoff participant Boise State.
Elad’s reliability and leadership in the secondary were instrumental in UNLV’s resurgence under Barry Odom, who departed for Purdue at the end of the season. The Rebels boasted a plus-14 turnover margin and ranked first in the Mountain West in scoring defense, achievements to which Elad’s play was central.
Adding to his accolades, Elad was a finalist for the prestigious Jon Cornish Trophy, awarded to the top Canadian player in NCAA football. His departure not only removes a key piece from UNLV’s defense but also diminishes the experience and leadership of a player who excelled on big stages.
While Elad’s transfer to Rutgers highlights the growing recognition of UNLV talent on the national stage, it leaves new head coach Dan Mullen with a challenge in replacing one of the program’s most consistent performers. Elad’s decision also underscores the difficulty in retaining top players amid the competitive landscape of college football.
UNLV must now look to its remaining roster or the transfer portal to fill the gap left by Elad as it aims to sustain its upward trajectory in 2025.
Recommended Articles
Dan Mullen Retains Four Key Staff Members for 2025 UNLV Football Season
Mountain West College Basketball Future Odds: UNLV a Longshot