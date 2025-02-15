UNLV Softball Classic : Game Info and Matchup Preview
This weekend, the UNLV softball team will continue its 2025 season by hosting the UNLV Rebel Classic in Las Vegas, taking place from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16. The Rebels will compete against Idaho State and Monmouth in a series of exciting matchups.
The Rebels will meet Idaho State once again on Saturday, February 15, at 3 p.m., before wrapping up the weekend with a final game against Monmouth at noon on Sunday, February 16.
Fans attending the games will have a chance to snag a free UNLV softball t-shirt (while supplies last), as well as special Valentine's Day V-Cards and 2025 team schedule posters. After each game, the Rebels will hold autograph sessions for fans, and on Sunday, fans can run the bases following the final game of the weekend, according to UNLV Athletics.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale. For those looking to attend the full 2025 season, adult season tickets are priced at $50, with discounted rates of $40 for seniors, faculty, staff, and alumni. Tournament passes for the Rebel Classic are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, faculty, and staff. For single-day tickets, fans can purchase entry for $10 (adults) or $8 (seniors, faculty, and staff). Children under 12, Nevada high school students with ID, and UNLV students can attend all home games for free.
For fans who can’t make it in person, the games will be streamed on YouTube. Viewers can find links to the livestream and live stats at UNLVrebels.com/feature/2025UNLVRebelClassic.
Following the Rebel Classic, UNLV will hit the road for their first away games of the season. From February 21 to 23, the Rebels will compete in the Garnet & Black Invitational in South Carolina, facing off against Boston, Fordham, and the host team, South Carolina.
Coach Kristie Fox is poised to achieve a major milestone, as she stands just one win away from her 350th career victory. Currently, Fox holds an overall coaching record of 349-254, with a 215-117 mark at UNLV. Last season, she reached her 200th win with the Rebels after a 7-3 victory over Utah State on March 28, 2024.
UNLV comes into the 2025 season after a strong 2024 campaign, finishing with a 31-19 overall record and a 14-8 mark in Mountain West play. The Rebels earned a spot in the MW Championships, with standout performances from several players. Maddie Schmidt, who was named MW Defensive Player of the Year, and Ariana Martinez, an All-MW first-team selection, were among the top performers. Schmidt and Ellie Zellien also earned All-MW second-team honors.
The 2025 roster includes a mix of familiar faces and new talent. The Rebels return six letterwinners, including three position starters. Key returnees include Martinez, an All-Mountain West and NFCA All-West selection, along with fellow NFCA All-West honorees Jesse Farrell and Sofia Morales. Other returners are Charelle Aki, Kailani Olivas, and Bri Williams. The team also welcomes 15 newcomers, including five freshmen, four sophomores, and a number of juniors and seniors, including graduate student Destinee Noury.
Looking at the Rebels' offense, three of the top five hitters from last season are back in action. Martinez, who led the team with a .396 batting average, also posted a team-high 51 RBI and 15 doubles. Farrell hit .359 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI, while Morales finished with a .350 average, three doubles, two triples, and 19 RBI.
As the Rebels look to build on last season’s success, they’re ready for a weekend full of competition, fun promotions, and opportunities for fans to get involved. Don’t miss out on the action—join the Rebels this weekend and support them as they continue to make their mark in the 2025 season
