UNLV Lady Rebels Set to Compete for Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship
The UNLV Lady Rebels swimming and diving team is set to compete in the Mountain West Conference Championships. The event will be held in Houston, Texas at the CRCW Natatorium on the campus of the University of Houston. The championship meet will take place from Wednesday-Saturday, February 19-22.
Things will kick off on Wednesday at 1 PM EST. On the opening day, we will get the 1-meter diving prelims and the 1-meter diving finals. We'll also get multiple relay prelims and finals. The meet will follow a similar schedule moving forward with with prelims for events being held in the morning with the finals being battled out later in the afternoon.
The top athletes who will be looking to lead the Lady Rebels to victory are freshman Grace Wharton, sophomore Ava Olson, junior Erika Olson, and senior Bridget Sullivan on the swimming end of things. While senior Vika Yanovska will lead UNLV when it comes to diving. All of these student-athletes along with all of their teammates have put in the work and put together a great season of swimming and diving making the University of Las Vegas Nevada proud to have them represent the program and school.
If you are interested in watching the Women's Swimming and Diving Mountain West Conference Championships, you can check them out on the Mountain West Conference Network as well as the Mountain West Conference App. You can also follow along on all of the Mountain West Conference social media pages including on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The UNLV Lady Rebels swimming and diving team along with the rest of their Mountain West Conference opponents will be providing four full days of action-packed competition for swimming fans down in Houston. More importantly, they will look to bring a swimming and diving championship home back to Las Vegas.
