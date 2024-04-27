USC Football: Nick Saban Heaps High Praise On Packers' MarShawn Lloyd Pick
When the Green Bay Packers made their selection of former USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd, it was met with all sorts of praise. Lloyd starred while with USC this past season after transferring over from South Carolina.
He showed the ability to take on more of a heavier load in the offense and it made him a hot commodity around the NFL. Lloyd has great power and can take on heavy rushes, something that the Packers seemed to love about him.
Former University of Alabama legendary head coach Nick Saban loved the pick of Lloyd by Green Bay and praised the team for their selection.
Any amount of praise coming from Saban, who is regarded as the best coach in college football history, is great. Lloyd more than deserved the praise and the Packers are going to love his motor on offense.
If Lloyd can come in and compete, he may be able to join a running back committee within Green Bay. The Packers do have some quality guys in their running back room already but there are always chances for rookie running backs to play if they perform well in training camp.
