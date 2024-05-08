USC Football: Green Bay Sees Elements of Former Pro Bowler in MarShawn Lloyd
The NFL draft is over, and many NFL teams added some elite prospects in the process. Some of these elite prospects are USC Trojans, and many of them, drafted or undrafted, have found a new home. One former Trojan who could make an impact right out of the gate is running back MarShawn Lloyd.
Lloyd was selected on Day 2 in the third round with the No. 88 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers, in need of a running back after parting ways with their Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, have placed their faith in Lloyd. They envision him not only as a replacement for Jones in 2024 but also as a player who could emulate Jones' success.
ESPN's Jeremey Fowler reported in his latest NFL post-draft piece.
"The Packers definitely see shades of Aaron Jones in USC back MarShawn Lloyd, their third-round pick, with his versatility, burst, toughness and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield," Fowler said. "Despite the presence of Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon in the backfield (accounting for nearly $16 million in combined 2024 payroll, by the way), the Packers should get Lloyd acclimated quickly. I'm told Lloyd doesn't consider himself a stash-and-learn option but a real player in the backfield, based on his talks with the team. And GreenBay will remain dedicated to the run. The Packers went 5-0 when Jones, now a Viking, rushed 20 or more times."
Jones left for the rival Minnesota Vikings during free agency, and now Lloyd could be the lead back in the Packers backfield.
The 23-year-old back showed his prowess in his lone season at USC. His 2023 season was his best in college as he attempted 116 rushes for 820 yards and was a threat as a pass catcher, collecting 13 receptions for 232 yards and an average of 17.8 yards per reception. When it comes to his dual-threat abilities, the Jones' comparisons are fair.
The Delaware native has all the tools to be a successful back in the NFL. He is an exceptional athlete with great acceleration and a burst, impressive stop-/start acceleration, and good contact balance and strength on his runs.
The Packers could pick up right where they left off with an even younger version of Jones.
