USC Football: MarShawn Lloyd Taken in Fourth Round of New Mock Draft
The USC Trojans will be front and center at the NFL Draft tomorrow and rightfully so. Star quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be taken first overall by the Chicago Bears but the Trojans are also sending multiple other talented players to the league as well.
One of those is running back MarShawn Lloyd, who transferred to USC from South Carolina last season. Lloyd is a physical runner, who showed that he could take on a larger role last year with the Trojans.
In 11 games with USC, he posted 820 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he showed his ability as well, catching 13 passes for 232 yards.
He is projected to go somewhere in the middle rounds of the draft, likely in the third or fourth. And in a new mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS, Lloyd goes to the New York Giants at pick No. 107.
Landing with the Giants would be an interesting place for Lloyd, given their lack of offensive line. But the Trojans had issues last season as well and Lloyd still found ways to produce.
If he were to head to New York, he at least would be used to playing in a big market due to his time with the Trojans. The Giants do make some sense for him since they need a running back but it remains to be seen if this scenario will come to fruition.
