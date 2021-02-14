USC Hoops: Trojans Get Their Sixth Straight Win Against Washington State

USC (17-3) picks up their sixth win in a row after a 76-65 battle over the Washington State Cougars (12-9).

The first half was the Tahj Eaddy show. He was scoring from nearly every spot on the court for a total of 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Evan Mobley was also very effective, chipping in a cool 8 points and 6 rebounds.

USC’s offense was supremely efficient as a whole, making 60.7% of their first half shot attempts. The same couldn’t be said for the Cougars, who only made 12 of their 31 shot attempts. However, they were able to keep the halftime deficit to only six because of all the lazy turnovers committed by the Trojans.

The Cougars were able to convert 12 of those USC turnovers into 15 points. But once the Trojans started to lock-in the second half, they did a better job of controlling the game. Specifically, their defense led by Evan Mobley took it up to another level.

When the Cougars go to sleep tonight, they are going to have nightmares about the way Evan Mobley defended them. He finished the game with an insane total of six blocks and two steals. He also got it done on the offensive end all night, finishing with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

After a hot shooting first half, Tahj Eaddy continued scorching the court in the second half. He finished the game one point off his career-high with 29 on 10-of-16 shooting.

In his postgame presser, coach Andy Enfield had high praise for his guard, “He's done an amazing job of knowing when to score the ball himself, but also getting his teammates involved. I'm very proud of him, we all are. The coaching staff is very proud of Tahj...to learn our system, and to play with confidence. We need him to continue this if we are going to keep winning games."

The Trojans wouldn't mind seeing Eaddy continue his incredible play when they go against Arizona State (6-9) next Wednesday for their seventh win in a row.

