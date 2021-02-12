J.J. Watt Released by Houston. Are Moves For Darnold and Watson Next?

Houston has released J.J .Watt, and although they've been reluctant to trade Deshaun Watson, the Jets may be the only team that can sway that decision.

Everyone around the NFL knows that quarterback Deshaun Watson has been unhappy in Houston after requesting a trade from the team several weeks ago. But he's not the only one, 31-year old defensive end J.J. Watt has officially been released from the organization after 10 seasons with the team.

The NFL reports that the three time DPOY sat down with owner Cal McNair, and the two mutually agreed to part ways. Although it's unclear at this time who will pickup the talented defensive end, we can't help but wonder are moves for NY Jet Sam Darnold and Texan Deshaun Watson next?

While the Texans aren't expected to trade their star QB to 30 of the NFL teams around the league, there is one lone team that Houston would trade Watson to if they decided to part ways with their franchise cornerstone this offseason.

According to John McClain who has covered the Texans for 45 years, the New York Jets are the only team that Houston would trade the three-time pro-bowler to. "If they traded him, it would be [to] the Jets," McClain said in an interview with SportsRadio 610 in Houston on Wednesday.

The Jets would have to up the ante, as the asking price for Watson is a king's ransom. McClain explained that in order for Houston to even consider a trade, he expects New York would have to offer two first-round picks, two additional draft selections and a pair of "young defensive starters, at least."

Now it doesn’t seem like the Texans would be interested in trading for current Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, but that doesn't mean their opposed to some type of trade with New York.

It's been reported that other teams have shown interest and made calls to the Jets regarding the former No. 3 overall pick’s availability. This would give the Jets a great opportunity to gain plenty of draft compensation from the former USC quarterback for Houston. That’s if they were to attempt to make a trade package for Watson.

Otherwise, the Jets may explore other options at the quarterback position. Whether it be giving Darnold one more shot in his final year of his rookie contract, trading with another team for a different quarterback, or selecting a young signal-caller with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it's clear that the Jets have plenty of options at their disposal.

Nonetheless, New York will have plenty of QB options as they move forward with a brand new coaching staff this offseason. And being the one team that the Texans would even be willing to trade Watson to is a huge gain in itself.

Especially since the Jets won’t have to worry about Deshaun’s no-trade clause as New York is one of his preferred destinations. According to Sports Illustrated's Jets Country, the 25-year old star is reportedly interested in playing for the Jets.

