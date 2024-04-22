All Trojans

USC Basketball: Trojans Pick Up All-Conference Wing In Transfer Portal

Eric Musselman is building a powerhouse.

The USC Trojans' activity in the transfer portal has yet to slow down. Eric Musselman's history of being incredibly aggressive has translated perfectly to USC, with Yale forward Matt Knowling being his most recent pickup.

Knowling joins Bryce Pope, Clark Slajchert, and Josh Cohen as Musselman's new adds. At 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Knowling is a slashing wing that can score highly efficiently (predominantly inside the arc), being named the best player on a team that won a March Madness game. He averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and just over 2.5 assists this past season,

For the Trojans, he'll be a key part of what should be a terrific offense, as the combination of dynamic pieces that Musselman has put together offers 3-level scoring potential.

Expect continued efforts from Musselman to fill out the roster, as the team still lacks a reliable bench and consistent two-way play, but the former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach has historically put together great defenses and teams have performed better than the sum of their parts, locking USC in as a real contender in the Big Ten this fall.

