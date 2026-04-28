Alijah Arenas' NBA Draft Decision Fuels USC's Big Ten Title Hopes

The USC Trojans roster is starting to round out and the latest development may have been the biggest decision of the offseason. After testing the NBA Draft waters, sophomore guard Alijah Arenas will return to the Trojans for the 2026-27 season, giving coach Eric Musselman the final piece needed to elevate USC from intriguing to a legitimate title contender.

For a roster already loaded with returning talent, transfers, and elite freshmen, Arenas’ return is the move that ties everything together.

Alijah Arenas Looks to Build Off Rough Freshman Year

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Arenas’ freshman season didn’t follow a typical one-and-done trajectory. A Tesla Cybertruck crash and a knee injury delayed his debut until late January, cutting his season down to just 14 games. But once he got on the floor, the flashes were undeniable.

The 6-6 guard averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while starting 13 games. He showed immediate scoring instincts, including a 29-point performance against Indiana and a 24-point outing versus Penn State that earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. That production, in a limited sample, was enough to put him on NBA radars. But instead of forcing the leap, Arenas is betting on development, and that decision could reshape USC’s season.

USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reaches for a rebound in front of Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) and center Gabe Dynes (45) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026. Ohio State won 89-82. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Musselman has a strong track record of developing NBA talent dating back to his time with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Back in 2022, Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black was selected 8th overall after a strong freshman campaign under Musselman. Now with USC, Musselman looks to continue that trend with Alijah Arenas, who has the talent upside to be a lottery pick. He just needs the production to match.

“We just want to be here to support him, whether it’s going to the NBA and try to get drafted as high as possible or come back to potentially play here at USC,” Musselman said recently in an interview with Jim Rome. “Whatever decision he makes is gonna be a great one for him, because I know he’s super motivated to prove people wrong.”

That motivation could now be the catalyst for Arenas to help make the Trojans a force in the Big Ten next season.

USC Has a Roster Filled With Star Power

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even before Arenas’ decision, USC was building something serious. Now, the roster looks complete. The Trojans return guard senior Rodney Rice, who averaged 20 points in a brief six-game stretch before a season-ending shoulder injury, along with forward Jacob Cofie. Add in transfer portal pieces like K.J. Lewis, Jalen Cox, and Eric Reibe, and USC has experience, versatility, and scoring across the board.

Then comes the freshman class. Five-star forward Christian Collins headlines a top-tier group that also includes 7-foot twin centers, Adonis and Darius Ratliff. That combination of size, athleticism, and upside gives USC a frontcourt foundation that can compete with anyone in the Big Ten.

Alijah Arenas Raises USC's Floor as Title Contenders

Feb 11, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) dribbles the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman (3) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

USC lost key production this offseason, including top scorers Chad Baker-Mazara and Ezra Ausar, while also dealing with multiple transfer departures. The margin for error tightened, especially for a team with Big Ten ambitions. Arenas’ return erases much of that concern, especially when placing him in their new veteran-heavy backcourt.

He gives USC another proven bucket-getter who can create his own shot, operate in space, and take pressure off the rest of the offense. More importantly, he provides lineup flexibility. At 6-6, he can slide across positions, allowing Musselman to experiment with different combinations and matchups.

And with a full offseason ahead, something he didn’t have last year, there’s real reason to expect a leap. If Arenas makes the jump from promising scorer to reliable star, USC’s ceiling shifts from competitive to dangerous. This roster was already trending towards being a legit threat on the national stage, but now they have their centerpiece to bring it all together.

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