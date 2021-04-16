Breaking: Evan Mobley Leaves Message for USC Fans Following Declaring For NBA Draft

The 7-foot freshman will not return for a second season with the Trojans.

This just in...

USC star freshman Evan Mobley has officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 7-footer took to social media to officially announce the news citing, "LEAGUE BOUND! I’ve dreamed about turning pro since I was a kid. Come along for the journey"

Mobley invites basketball fans to follow his journey through OpenSea.

Mobley follows senior guard Tahj Eaddy who declared for the draft just last week. Eaddy also made his announcement public via social media citing, “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to create relationships and memories with so many amazing people here at USC.”

Mobley's draft declaration shouldn't come as a surprise for basketball fans, as he is slated to be a top-three pick in this years draft.

During his time at USC, the dynamic freshman appeared in 33 games, and averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

Mobley was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, becoming the first USC Trojan in program history to win all three in the same year.

The NBA draft combine will be held on June 21 to June 27. The draft is set for July 29.

----

You may also like:

[Evan Mobley Makes NBA Draft Noise]

[Tahj Eaddy’s NBA Draft Odds]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com