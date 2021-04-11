Tahj Eaddy’s NBA Draft Odds

After a stellar run to the Elite 8, Tahj Eaddy has his eyes focused on making the leap to the next level.

Tahj Eaddy only spent one season in a Trojans uniform, but he wont be forgotten by USC fans anytime soon. He snatched the souls of Bruins fans in the regular season finale with a go-ahead three in the final seconds.

But now Eaddy is ready to make big shots at the NBA level.

The USC star officially declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday. He took to social media to share the news publicly citing, “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to create relationships and memories with so many amazing people here at USC.”

“Thank you to Coach Enfield and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special.”

USC was the longest team in college basketball, led by the 7-foot Mobley brothers in the frontcourt. But with all that size, you need players that can knock down a perimeter shot.

That's where Eaddy was able to excel.

He shot 38.8% from three on 5.2 attempts per game during the regular season. And it didn't slow down once he got in the tournament as he knocked down eight threes in four games.

Eaddy is a solid ball-handler, who can stroke it from deep, and hit the clutch free throws at the end of games, but his fatal flaw is his age. The Santa Clara transfer is 24-year-old, which is a major red flag for NBA teams.

Without being elite in any one area, Eaddy is going to have to earn his way to the NBA level. Whether that is getting a shot to play in the G-League, or taking his talents overseas, the path won't be conventional like Evan Mobley.

But he's already shown he has the determination and confidence to play on the next level, now he just has to ball out on the court when given the opportunity.

