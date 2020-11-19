NBA Draft: Onyeka Okongwu drafted No.6 by Atlanta Hawks

USC forward Oneyka Okongwu was selected No.6 in the first round of the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening. After spending just one season with the Trojans, Okongwu leaves Andy Enfield and his teammates behind for a shot at the big leagues. Okongwu trails behind O.J Mayo who was drafted No.3 back in 2009, being the second highest draft pick to ever come out of USC.

Since 2000, USC has had 13 NBA draft picks, seven going in the first round. Currently the Trojans have eight active players on NBA rosters (Okongwu will be the ninth).

Okongwu sported a red jacket on Wednesday night representing USC's Trojan colors. He gave a shout out to the Trojan family "thanking everyone for their love and support."

From the moment NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced his name as the No.6 pick, you could see Okongwu and his family get visibility emotional. A moment of finally seeing all of his hard work and dedication come to fruition.

While at USC, Okongwu had one of the "finest" freshman performances in USC history. He started in all 28 games and averaged a team-leading 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. He became a freshman leader in blocks (76) and field goal percentage (61.6 percent). To add, Okongwu was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per 40 minutes played.

Although he is young, Okongwu will certainly make significant contributions to any NBA team during his career, as he grows and develops further as a player.

