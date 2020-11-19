AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

NBA Draft: Onyeka Okongwu drafted No.6 by Atlanta Hawks

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC forward Oneyka Okongwu was selected No.6 in the first round of the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening. After spending just one season with the Trojans, Okongwu leaves Andy Enfield and his teammates behind for a shot at the big leagues. Okongwu trails behind O.J Mayo who was drafted No.3 back in 2009, being the second highest draft pick to ever come out of USC. 

Since 2000, USC has had 13 NBA draft picks, seven going in the first round. Currently the Trojans have eight active players on NBA rosters (Okongwu will be the ninth).

Okongwu sported a red jacket on Wednesday night representing USC's Trojan colors. He gave a shout out to the Trojan family "thanking everyone for their love and support." 

From the moment NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced his name as the No.6 pick, you could see Okongwu and his family get visibility emotional. A moment of finally seeing all of his hard work and dedication come to fruition. 

While at USC, Okongwu had one of the "finest" freshman performances in USC history. He started in all 28 games and averaged a team-leading 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. He became a freshman leader in blocks (76) and field goal percentage (61.6 percent). To add, Okongwu was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per 40 minutes played. 

Although he is young, Okongwu will certainly make significant contributions to any NBA team during his career, as he grows and develops further as a player. 

[READ: NBA Draft Day Comparison Onyeka Okongwu]

[READ: Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Utah's QB's]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Utah QB's

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Kyle Whittingham's Utah team for another road battle in Salt Lake City.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft Day Comparison: Onyeka Okongwu

A look at which current NBA players former USC star Onyeka Okongwu compares to ahead of tonight's NBA Draft.

AustinGrad

How Has USC Improved on Defense Since Week One?

Wednesday's Press Conference: What Todd Orlando had to say about what to expect in Saturday's game, how the defense has improved in week two, and which players to keep an eye on.

Kim Becker

Breaking: Pac-12 Could Consider Allowing Non Conference Games

But will Larry Scott allow it?

Claudette Montana Pattison

Final USC vs. Arizona Game Analysis

Analysis brought to you by ESPN college football analyst and former CFB/NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

A look into where USC stacks up statically in the Pac-12.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Blocksaremental

Markese Is Stepp'ing Up

Markese Stepp led USC in rushing stats on Saturday's game against the Arizona Wildcats

Claudette Montana Pattison

Can USC break Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's unbeaten opener streak?

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is unbeaten in home openers.

BriAmaranthus

USC Trojans in the NFL Week 10 Recap

Check SI All Trojans weekly to read how former Trojans are performing in the NFL.

AustinGrad

2021 Cornerback Decommits From USC for Notre Dame

Philip Riley Jr. decommitted from USC

Claudette Montana Pattison