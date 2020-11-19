Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Utah QB's

It's game week which means it's time for another QB preview. This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans' offense will face Kyle Whittingham's Utah team for another road battle in Salt Lake City. Although the Trojans have a starting QB with Slovis, the front runner for the Utes remains unclear. Utah has three solid QB options that are all possible contenders to start on Saturday against USC. Here's a look at how Utah's three QB's stack up against Slovis in your weekly QB preview.

USC QB - Kedon Slovis

Slovis had a rusty performance against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Although he threw for 325 yards (30/43) and leads the Pac-12 in passing yards, his spirals looked a little bit sloppy. Maybe it was the weather or some mechanical issues, nonetheless, if USC wants to see success on Saturday they will need Slovis to find his rhythm much earlier in the game. Capitalizing on Red Zone scoring chances will be vital for USC. Last week the Trojans finished 6-8 in Red Zone score chances, 4-8 in TD's, and 2-8 in FG. Executing on 3rd (5 for 13 last week) & 4th (1 of 2) down conversions early on in the game will be key as well. If Slovis can find some consistency in the first half and work with his offense to gain momentum early on, the Trojans should find success.

UTAH QB - Cam Rising

Rising was ranked No.8 for pro style quarterbacks coming out of high school in California. The redshirt sophomore started his college career at the University of Texas back in 2018, then transferred to Utah in 2019. Now he is an eligible option for the Utes.

SI AllUtes wrote, "the combination of [Rising] and wide receiver Britain Covey was near unstoppable." With one year under his belt, Rising has built chemistry with some of Utah's team members and could be a dominant QB 1 option for Utah's team.

UTAH QB - Jake Bentley

Jake Bentley is a senior graduate transfer from South Carolina. During his time with the Gamecocks, Bentley appeared in 33 games. With plenty of SEC college football experience under his belt, this QB currently ranks seventh among active FBS quarterbacks in career starts and ninth in career wins (19), leading the Pac-12 in both categories.

SI AllUtes writes, "Bentley can make all the throws needed as he plays with very good poise. He's got a very solid frame at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds and is considered a dual threat passer, often extending plays and drives by picking up yards when the pocket breaks down."

UTAH QB - Drew Lisk

Drew Lisk is a returning player for the Utes, a senior who was awarded a scholarship in the summer of 2018 after joining the program as a walk on. He played in four games last season, going 7 of 9 passing for 52 yards. The Utah native has been around the program since 2016, thus he is comfortable and familiar with the organization.

SI AllUtes writes, "While Bentley is expected to win the job for the upcoming fall season, Lisk has been lauded for his smarts and has embraced his role as leader, helping both Rising and Bentley acclimate to the offensive schemes and reads."

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has yet to announce a starting QB for this season. With the loss of 2019 starting quarterback Tyler Huntley going to the NFL (Baltimore Ravens), the QB position is one important void the Utes need to fill. Leading up to Utah's season opener against Arizona, Whittingham said,

“Why give the opponent any lead time to prepare?” Whittingham said. “Much like the running backs, there’s a fairly significant difference in the style and skill set of a couple of the guys. So we’ll probably just keep that to ourselves. It’s not the end of the world if it gets out somehow. I hope it doesn’t get out. But it works to our advantage if they don’t know who to prepare for. That’s the approach we’re taking.”

Fans will not know who Utah's starting quarterback is until game day on November 21st.

