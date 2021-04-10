JuJu Smith-Schuster Continues To Spread the Love in Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster donates $75,000 worth of grants to those in need.

Former USC wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, is spreading the love in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster is donating a total of $75,000 in grants to 10 charities based in Pittsburgh thanks to the JuJu Foundation.

Smith-Schuster said he chose the non-profits based on what they do to improve the lives and spirits of those in need.

"On behalf of the JuJu Foundation, we recognize these 10 great Pittsburgh area non-profit organizations for the important work that they do," said Smith-Schuster.

"We hope that their work continues to make a positive impact in our community."

The organizations receiving the grants from the JuJu Foundation are:

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Homeless Children's Education Fund, Animal Advocates, Holy Family Institute, Jeremiah's Place, PA Women Work, Reading Is FUNdamental Pittsburgh, Light of Life Rescue Mission, UPMC Senior Services and Unpack U.

"Holy Family Institute provides help, healing, and hope to some of the most vulnerable youth, families, and students in the area through our multiple programs," said Sister Linda Yankoski, President and CEO of Holy Family Institute.

"The pandemic forced us to transition to remote learning several times throughout the past year, which has been challenging for our students. The grant from the JuJu Foundation will help us provide much-needed summer school education."

The JuJu Foundation is a "non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need." The Foundation was established in 2019 by the former USC wide receiver.

Just four months ago in December, JuJu partnered with Pay Away the Layaway volunteers and Burlington Stores in Pittsburgh and Compton [Calif.] to help pay for over $25,000 worth of holiday gifts for those in need.

More about the JuJu Foundation can be found here.

