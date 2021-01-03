USC Hoops: Trojans Start The New Year Right With Double-Digit Win Over The Utah Utes

Evan Mobley didn't even need to attempt a shot as the Trojans rolled over the Utah Utes 64-46.

The Trojans (6-2) started out hot with a 22-6 run. Isaiah White was all over the place, scoring 12 first half points to lead the team. The intensity on both ends of the floor for the first eight minutes of the game was phenomenal, considering this was their third game this week.

But Utah (4-3) didn’t back down. Their defense started to tighten up as they forced 10 first half turnovers. At one point they even retook the lead. But coach Andy Enfield put Chevez Goodwin in to end the half and his energy helped propel the Trojans to finish strong with a four-point lead. His seven first half points off the bench was much needed with Evan Mobley going scoreless.

In the second half the Trojans took a page out of the Utes playbook as they started to put the clamps down on defense. They held Utah to just four made field goals in the second half.

“We tried to challenge every shot,” coach Andy Enfield said in his postgame presser.

“We switched one through five on all on-ball screens. And our bigs were able to get out to the perimeter and challenge those three-point shots, at least make them difficult shots. Our guards did a great job of rotating on their bigs. And then if we had to help on a smaller guard in the post we did so.” (Enfield)

Even with the increased defensive intensity the game was still close. USC didn’t start to pull away until the 11:16 mark, when Evan Mobley went to the bench with a 42-38 lead. From that point until he checked back in with 3:53 left, the Trojans outscored the Utes 13-6. With the 11-point lead, the Trojans never let the Utes get back within double-digits to close the game.

The supporting cast around Evan Mobley really stepped up. Drew Peterson went for his first double-double of the season (13 points, 11 rebounds), Tahj Eaddy filled up the box score with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and the duo of Chevez Goodwin and Isaiah White combined for 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

In his postgame presser, coach Enfield talked about how he wanted to do a better job of getting everyone involved after the loss to Colorado.

“We did watch the video and realized, ‘Hey, we have to move the ball.’ That’s why if you look at our stat sheet we had four guys in double figures. And the Mobley’s who started for us on our frontline weren't either one.” (Enfield)

The Trojans get some much needed time off as they don’t have to play again until Thursday when they take on the Arizona Wildcats (8-1).

